Mandatory Covid-19 self-test for patrons 24 hours before entering pubs, nightclubs among new SOPs from May 14

BINTULU (May 12): The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has released a list of standard operating procedures (SOP) for patrons of pubs and nightclubs, including taking Covid-19 RTK self-test with negative results at least 24 hours before entering the premises.

The SOP, which will be in effect from May 14, requires the self-tests to be done under the supervision of a certified medical practitioner physically or virtually.

However, according to the SOP released by the ministry today, the self-test can also be done under the supervision of the premises owners, and they are only allowed to enter if the result is negative for Covid-19.

Besides that, the SOP also stated that it is compulsory for staff of the pubs and nightclubs as well as patrons to install MySejahtera on their mobile devices and to activate its MySJ Trace feature when inside the premises.

Those who are of ‘high risk’, under home surveillance order (HSO) or Covid-19 positive according to their MySejahtera are not allowed to enter the premises, the SOP added.

Patrons must also wear face masks at all times while inside the premises, except during eating, drinking or dancing.

Operators are responsible to carry out sanitation works to their premises if there are any Covid-19 positive cases or cluster reports involving their premises.

They are also required to report to the nearest District Health Office if their premises are affected.

Premises owners must also meet the ventilation system guidance set by the Occupational Safety and Health Department.

Detailed information on the SOP can be viewed here.