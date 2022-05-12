Married couple killed in Matang car crash

KUCHING (May 12): A husband and wife were killed after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle at Jalan FAC Matang around 7am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it is believed they were heading towards Telaga Air from Kuching when they met with the accident.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene by a medical worker from the Ministry of Health.

At the scene was the Petra Jaya fire station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team, which transported the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

The couple’s bodies have been handed over to the police for further action.

