MetMalaysia: Bad weather expected in several areas across S’wak until 8pm

KUCHING (May 12): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 8pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department, in a statement issued at 3.30pm, said the areas involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

MetMalaysia said Sabah can also expect similar weather conditions until 8pm.

It added that the areas involved are Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Kudat).

The department also issued the same thunderstorm warning to several states and territories in Peninsular Malaysia, but only until 6pm today.

The states are Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

MetMalaysia said the areas involved area Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu (Kedah); Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar (Perak); Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang (Kelantan); Hulu Terengganu and Dungun (Terengganu); Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang); Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat (Selangor); Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin (Negeri Sembilan); and Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Mersing (Johor).