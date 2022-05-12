MoH extends PICKids first dose appointments deadline to May 31

KUCHING (May 12): The deadline for first dose appointments under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) has been extended to May 31, said Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

The Deputy Health Minister said this was decided after taking into account the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and public holidays that fell on the vaccination deadline as well as the closure of vaccination centres (PPV).

“This decision was also made to provide an opportunity for parents who still wish to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine for their children,” he said in a statement.

The initial deadline for the first dose under PICKids was May 15, which coincided with Wesak Day.

However, Dr Noor Azmi said while the deadline for PICKids has been extended, the final date to register and book vaccination appointments through MySejahtera on May 8 remained.

“As such, parents who registered and made an appointment before or on May 8 and selected a vaccination date before or on May 31 can proceed with the selected appointment, while those who had chosen a vaccination date after May 31 would have the appointment automatically cancelled in MySejahtera.

“Parents can however bring their children to get the Covid-19 vaccination through walk-ins at the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) health clinics,” he said.

He added for parents who registered after May 8, no appointment link in MySejahtera would be provided.

He said from May 16-31, the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 12 will be administered at government health clinics on a walk-in basis.

“Parents who have registered their child for the vaccination before May 8 but did not receive an appointment link are also encouraged to bring their child to be vaccinated at the nearest government health clinic via walk-ins no later than May 31,” he said.

Dr Noor Azmi noted that vaccination at the government clinics depended on the supply of vaccines available on a first come, first served basis.

“If the supply of vaccines has run out for the day, parents will have to come back the next day,” he said.

After May 31, children aged five to 12 will no longer be offered free Covid-19 vaccination under PICKids, he said, and parents would have to pay for vaccination offered by the private sector.

Dr Noor Azmi added the latest directive does not apply to children who have reached the age of five on or after May 15.

“Parents of children under this category can register and book an appointment for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine through MySejahtera until Jan 15, 2023.

“The deadline for the first dose of vaccine for this category is Jan 31, 2023,” he said.