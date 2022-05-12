MP: Have policy to ensure airline firms accountable via enforcement

KUCHING (May 12): The federal government through the Ministry of Transport and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) must have in place a long-term policy to ensure all airline companies are kept accountable through proper enforcement, says Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief said this is to address the issue and avoid repetition of constant rescheduling and flight delays.

He said the long-term policy is also to ensure the rights of consumers are better protected so that they can receive reasonable compensation in unavoidable cases.

“While we understand and are sympathetic of the plight of the aviation industry that has been heavily hit the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time support the necessary initiatives for them to pick themselves up and secure this important industry, it does not mean that they have a ‘free-pass’ to sideline the rights of consumers.

“This not only causes inconvenience to consumers but is a significant economic loss for them as well,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii thus proposed for two actions to be taken to address the issue.

“The government must first review all necessary laws and regulations to ensure it gives the required compensation to the consumers.

“We may need to amend the law that governs flight ‘delays’ so that it also includes terminologies such as ‘rescheduled’ ‘retimed’ and other legal terminology related to making it mandatory for airlines to provide compensation to passengers,” he said.

According to him, there might be loopholes in the current law and a check on Mavcom’s website found that only flight delays and cancellation were entitled to compensation.

“Clause 12 of Malaysian Consumer Protection Code also clearly states that only flight delays and cancellation are covered.

“The risk here is that airline companies may get creative with terminologies and use terms such as ‘retimed’ and ‘rescheduled’ that may not be covered under the ambit of the law,” he said.

He also said the government must ensure that ‘coverage of more than six hours delay’ does not only apply to those who have bought insurance.

“That is why, the government may have to adopt the ‘The EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation’ that was passed in 2004 to protect the consumers.

“Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 Feb 2004 establishes common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and of cancellation or long delay of flights.

“The regulation provides passengers with protection against travel disruption, and also serves as an incentive for the airlines to maintain a more punctual operation,” he said.

On the second course of action, Dr Yii suggested that Mavcom and all aviation regulatory bodies must be proactive in monitoring and enforcing the law against any aviation companies if they do not comply.

“A good law is only as good as its enforcement. Airlines must be kept accountable to the flight schedule they have set and only be allowed a certain threshold of reasonable scheduling or delays,” he added.

He said Mavcom must constantly monitor available data and flight schedules and once that threshold is crossed, the commission must act immediately and keep the companies accountable.

“They should not only react when there is a surge in public complaints but must instead be proactive in addressing the issue. If the industry is not kept accountable by regulators, they will continue doing the necessary to their advantage.

“That is why I am urging the government to address this issue holistically for the benefit of the consumers.

“Malaysians deserve better service and similar consumer protections. An ‘after the fact’ apology whenever a problem occurs is not enough,” said Dr Yii.