Nanta: AirAsia to increase number of aircraft by July

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): AirAsia will increase the number of aircraft in stages by July to meet passenger demand, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the commitment was given during a meeting between him and AirAsia today that was also attended by AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Berhad chief executive officer Riad Asmat, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Azman Mohd Yusof and KPDNHEP deputy secretary-general (Consumer Empowerment) Datin Roszanina Wahab.

According to Nanta, through the technical explanation and justification of the series of AirAsia flight delay issues recently, the airline company has announced mitigation efforts to prevent a recurrence.

“It includes increasing the number of aircraft in stages (compared to 40 currently) to meet demand, earliest by July, and customer complaints will be resolved through four AirAsia channels,” Nanta said through a post on his official Facebook page today.

Apart from that, Nanta said AirAsia Berhad (not AirAsia X) had refunded its passengers without any issues.

According to Nanta, AirAsia also agreed to cooperate regarding consumer issues and the ministry would continue to hold engagement sessions from time to time.

Previously, Nanta had said that the four main causes of AirAsia flight delays were due to the limited number of aircraft, operational and regulatory constraints, technical issues and weather conditions. – Bernama