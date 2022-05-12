Nescafe contest to give away RM250,000 in prizes for harvest festival celebrations

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): The world’s favourite coffee brand, Nescafe is staging its “Peraduan Nescafe Jom Beli & Raikan Bersama” again, offering RM250,000 worth of prizes in conjunction with the vibrant Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan harvest festival celebrations in Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

Both festivals are celebrated annually as a sign of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest by the Kadazan-Dusun and Murut communities in Sabah, and the Dayaks in Sarawak.

During this auspicious time, the locals will invite friends and families to their house to rekindle relationship and merriment, accompanied by a generous spread of food, as well as singing, dancing and merry-making throughout the day.

Othman Chraibi, Business Executive Officer of the Beverages Business Unit, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad said,

“The Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan festivals are close to our hearts as they mark the successful harvest of the local growers, likened to our endeavour of growing good beans to make a great cup of coffee. True to the spirit of the Gawai and Kaamatan festivities, Nescafe aims to nurture love, unity and friendships by bringing people together.

“This annual contest is our way of expressing gratitude to our consumers and creating great coffee experiences to make a world of a difference in peoples’ daily lives. We simply believe everyone deserves a great cup of coffee, and with Nescafe, one can truly immerse into experiencing every aroma and taste that awaken the senses – so grab a cuppa and be greatly rewarded for it! Besides offering attractive prizes on a weekly basis, there will also be exciting activities via our in-stores and on-ground activations for the local communities to enjoy throughout May and June.” .

The “Peraduan Nescafe Jom Beli & Raikan Bersama” contest runs from 1 May to 30 June 2022 with prizes worth RM250,000 to be won, equally split between RM125,000 for Sabah and RM125,000 for Sarawak.

Consumers will stand a chance to win two units of Proton Saga 1.3 AT, one unit for each state, and other exciting prizes which include 18G gold bars for weekly First Place Prize winners and home appliances up for grabs each week throughout the contest duration.

Consumers can participate in the contest by purchasing selected Nescafe products, namely Nescafe Classic, Nescafe 3IN1, Nescafe GOLD (Jar & Mixes), Nescafe Latte, Nescafe White Coffee, Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Nestlé Coffeemate, as well as Nescafe Ready-to-Drink products, worth at least RM10 in a single receipt.

Entries can be submitted through one of the following ways:

Via WhatsApp: Include name and MyKad No. on the original receipt as proof of purchase, snap a photo of the receipt and send it via WhatsApp to 018 228 2627 (Sabah) or 018 228 7022 (Sarawak).

Via Contest Form: Fill in the entry form with the required details and send the form together with the proof of purchase (to be inserted in an envelope) to the P. O. Box address or contest drop box.

There is no limit to the number of entries consumers can submit.

For more information on Peraduan Nescafe “Jom Beli & Raikan Bersama” and details on how to participate, check out www.nescafe.com.my