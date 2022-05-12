‘Old people’s place’ Foh Sang transformed

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Foh Sang centre, the heart of Luyang, was once known as the “old people’s hangout”, but not anymore thanks to the ongoing transformation for the past four years.

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said for nearly 40 years, Foh Sang was known as the old people’s hangout by the Chinese community, while some even call it the China Town of Kota Kinabalu.

“Foh Sang has a special place in the heart of the Chinese community, but unfortunately before I was elected in 2018, the community here told me that this place is dying, as it was then known as the “old people’s place”.

“This was mainly due to the underdevelopment of the area, while many of the community also told me that the two most celebrated festive events, namely the Autumn Festival sand Chinese New Year, were not lively. This was all before 2018.

“But after I took over the Luyang assemblyman’s office, we have managed to transform and promote Foh Sang into what it is today,” he said at the launching of Moment Cafe, the very first cafe in Foh Sang, Luyang on Thursday.

Phoong, who is also DAP Sabah secretary said, he is proud to see the transformation of Foh Sang to where it was in the past to where it is right now and in the coming future.

“We have seen many changes, especially during Covid-19 pandemic, where most stalls’ owners were struggling to make ends meet and bring food to the table, but we managed to raise some funds and help them to sustain their business despite what the nation went through during those difficult times.

Now if one comes to Foh Sang, you can see lots of new concepts, such as fried chicken, economic rice and not forgetting Moment Cafe, the very first and new cafe concept in Foh Sang,” he said.

Phoong said Foh Sang is not what it was in the past as more of our younger generation are setting up shops and introducing new concepts.

“The changes can be seen and felt and people can see the transformation. There are lots of plans that have already been done and more to come.

“For the past four years we have transformed Foh Sang and there are more plans to come. Yes there are many challenges ahead but I want to assure the people of Luyang that we have not only worked hard during the last four years, but continue to give back to the community. Even as we are in the opposition, we will continue to take care of the people of Luyang and the community of Foh Sang,” he said.

Also present at the launch of Moment Cafe were Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin, and Moment Cafe owners Alvin Chee, Yee Pen Fook and Eason Cen.