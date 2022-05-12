PBDSB questions relevance of introducing Jawi script to primary school syllabus

KUCHING (May 12): The Ministry of Education (MoE) should not add extra burden on primary school students by introducing Jawi script to its school syllabus, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William.

Commenting on recent news reports on the issue, Bobby believed that if the move was to proceed, it could affect a child’s focus and learning ability in other important core subjects like Science, Mathematics and English.

According to Bobby, PBDS is adamant that the study of Jawi should be made optional and not compulsory for pupils if they want to acquire another skill.

“PBDSB also opines that the MoE should instead focus on how to uplift the quality of education, especially among rural schools,” he said in a statement.

Stressing that such a move by the MoE should not be forced upon students, Bobby also questioned the benefit of studying Jawi if its use in other fields is restricted.

“Today, the command of English amongst Malaysian students is already rather low. The government should instead focus on future human resources in giving priority to English, Maths and Science subjects.

“Isn’t it more practical to concentrate on science technology subjects, like coding for example, in order to acquire necessary skills in a technology driven world?” Bobby said, expressing his doubt on the relevance of the study of Jawi in helping shape the younger generations for their future careers.