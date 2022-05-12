Proper department vital to preserving native languages

KOTA MARUDU (May 12): A specific and proper department must be set up to protect and preserve the native languages before they go extinct.

“It is becoming scarce to find someone who can converse well in our mother tongue, especially among the younger generation.

“As such, it is vital to have a proper department that will protect and preserve all native languages in Sabah,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Speaking at the launching of the Matunggong Harvest Festival her on Thursday, he said funds can be appropriately channeled through the department to be disbursed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for the preservation of native languages.

Meanwhile, Ongkili supports the call by Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) president Huguan Siou (Paramount Leader) Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan for an ethnic language month to promote and preserve the native languages of Sabah.

Ongkili, who is also the KDCA deputy president and KDCA Kota Marudu chairman, said that Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) related contests will be organised to promote the languages among the young.

“The KDCA Kota Marudu will be organising speech, storytelling and debate, all in the KDMR languages. We hope this will not just promote, but spark interest among the young to learn the language,” he said.