Retired army personnel freed from drug trafficking charge

KOTA KINABALU (12 MAY): The High Court here freed a retired army personnel from a charge of trafficking in 1,866 grams of cannabis five years ago.

Justice Leonard David Shim acquitted and discharged Raja Mohd Nor Hasran Raja Mohd Nor, 51, without calling for the latter’s defence on Thursday.

In the judge’s reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

Raja Mohd Nor Hasran was accused of trafficking in the cannabis at a car park area opposite an office at the Lok Kawi camp in Penampang at 11am on April 21, 2017.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment and if not sentenced to death, the accused could be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

The prosecution had produced nine witnesses to testify against Raja Mohd Nor Hasran.

He was represented by counsel PJ Perira and Ariel Dasan.

Meanwhile, the trial of a man, who was charged with raping his stepdaughter, was rescheduled to October 25 – 26 at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Elsie Primus fixed the new trial date for the accused after the prosecution informed the court that the prosecution’s witnesses were unable to come yesterday, when the case came up for trial.

The man was accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter at a house in a village in Kota Marudu at 3am on April 23, 2021.

The charge was under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused was represented by counsel Nabila Norsahar.