SGH looking for patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (May 12): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the family members of a male patient who is without any personal identification documents.

A press release from the hospital said the man was found by the public lying in front of a shop in the Demak area here on May 9, and taken to the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department in an ambulance.

“The patient is currently still being treated at the department’s Yellow Zone,” it added.

Those who know the patient or his family are asked to contact SGH’s medical social worker Batang Ringkai on 011-31954307 or 082-241139, or the Emergency and Trauma Department Yellow Zone on 082-276666 (ext 5165).