Stateless Lawas girl barred from school overjoyed to finally be allowed back

LAWAS (May 12): Jeanny Lianna Ating, the nine-year-old who was previously stopped from attending school due to her citizenship status, has finally been allowed to continue her education.

Jeanny received the good news on Tuesday, after waiting over two months for a decision from the Education Department.

Her mother, Ruran Lukas, told The Borneo Post that the school had contacted the family to say Jeanny would be able to return.

“Of course, as parents who had been waiting for months for the news, we were absolutely overjoyed.

“We are so thankful to all parties, especially the school and Education Department, who have assisted us in ensuring that Jeanny can go back to school,” she said after accompanying Jeanny to SK Long Sebangang today.

Jeanny was incredibly excited as she had not met her friends since she was barred from school last year.

“I cannot wait to meet my friends and teachers again,” she said.

Jeanny’s story was first published in The Borneo Post in February, after her parents could not find other means to highlight their concern over her education and future.

She completed Primary 1 and had been in Primary 2 for two months in 2021 when the school sent a message to Ruran saying Jeanny could no longer attend due to her citizenship status.

Ruran and her husband Ating Agong had registered their marriage late because Ruran’s nationality is officially Indonesian, despite her being born and raised in Sarawak.

Although Jeanny’s birth certificate clearly states that Ating, a Sarawakian, is her father, she was not granted citizenship.

After her story was published, various parties, including Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, called on the federal Ministry of Education to review its policies to allow all stateless children to attend school.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah also pointed out that the long time taken to approve citizenship applications under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution has caused applicants to suffer because they are denied their right to an education.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian pointed out it is morally wrong for the government to deny any child the right to education.

Jeanny’s plight also prompted activists Peter John Jaban and Bill Jugah to call for Sarawak to have full autonomy over administrative requirements for citizenship.