S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for May

KUCHING (May 12): The Sarawak Health Department has released its Flying Doctor Service (PDU) schedule for Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri for the month of May 2022.

The department urges communities living in the relevant areas to wait for PDU at their residence or their respective longhouses.

In Sri Aman, the PDU will be available on May 17 in the morning at Rh Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak and in the afternoon at Rh Thomas, Banggai; May 18 in the morning at Rh, Rimong, Begantong, and in the afternoon at Sg Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau.

On the morning of May 19, the PDU will be at Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang, and in the afternoon, at Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari. On May 20, the team will be at Ng Bawie, Ulu Lemanak in the morning.

In Samarahan, the service will be available on May 23 at Plaie Atas in the morning and Pendawan in the afternoon; May 24 at SRK Tuba Tengah (morning); May 25 at Munding (morning) and Kg Ijok (afternoon).

In Kapit, the PDU will be at Rh Berangan on May 17 in the morning and Rh Sari in the afternoon.

It will then proceed to Long Singut (May 18, morning); Rh Achau (May 19, morning); Rh Layang (May 19, afternoon); Rh Ai Jalin, Baleh (May 20, morning); Long Unai (May 23, morning); Sang Anau (may 24, morning); Batu Keling (May 24, afternoon); Long Jawe (May 25, morning); Long Kebuho (May 25, afternoon); Long Tanyit (May 26, morning); Punan Busang (May 27, morning); Lusong Laku (May 27, afternoon); Long Kajang (May 30, morning); and Long Abit (May 30, afternoon).

In Miri, the PDU will be available on May 17 at Long Kerong (morning); Ba Laman (May 18, morning); Long Palai (May 19, morning); Ba Itam (May 20, morning); Long Tebangan (May 23, morning); Ba Abang (May 24, morning); and Apau Nyaring (May 25, morning).

In Bintulu, the team will be at Rh Drick, Jelalong, Tubau (May 26, morning); Rh Felix, Tubau (May 26, afternoon); Rh Robert, Ulu Kakus (May 27, morning); Long Binyak, Ulu Kakus (May 27, afternoon); Rh Jenang, Sigu (May 30, morning); and Rh Jelaing, Sigu (May 30, afternoon).

In Kuching, the PDU will be at Kg Bojong Sting (May 26, morning); Kg Rejoi, Nyegol (May 26, afternoon); and Kg Muk Ayun (May 27, morning).

Contact Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext. 296) for more information.