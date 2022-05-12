Two cable theft suspects detained

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Business traders at Segama Complex are hoping the relevant authorities could assist them following numerous cable thefts in the area which had caused them huge losses.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) vice president Sim Fui said the cable thefts have been occurring since early March.

“The traders came to me urging me to intervene and assist them as the cable thefts have been going on since early March this year.

“They (traders) claimed that each time they fall victim, they not only have to close their business for a couple of days to install new electric cables, but they also have to bear the cost of installation and re-connection which will cost them between RM1,000 to RM2,000 depending on the length of the cables,” he said on Thursday.

Sim said the thieves would carry out their modus operandi either late at night or early in the morning as most businesses have closed for the day.

The thieves would cut the electric cables from the electrical circuit breaker right up to the targeted premises.

It was also learned that a similar incident happened in the afternoon with the suspects claiming to have threatened employees and staff members with weapons when they were being confronted.

As of May 12 there have been more than 10 cable theft cases reported in Segama Complex.

Sim said several of the traders had been victims more than once and they believed similar cases will continue to occur including at other nearby business complexes if nothing is done.

“The traders also told me that a couple of premises in Gaya Street have become victims of this cable theft,” he said.

Sim said he will bring this matter to the attention of the authorities to find a way to assist the traders from continuing to becoming victims.

He also said that the traders in Segama Complex are planning to set up an association to help prevent such incident from happening in the future.

Sim said that several police reports have been lodged by the victims and he was told that the authority had detained two suspects believed involved in the case.

“I met and spoke with Kota Kinabalu deputy police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman and he told me the police had arrested two suspects who they believed were involved.

“George also assured me and the traders that the police will increase patrol operations in Segama Complex and surrounding areas and urged the public to channel any information regarding such cases,” said Sim, while thanking the Kota Kinabalu police for their quick action in apprehending the suspects.