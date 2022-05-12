Warisan Cares to help youths get work and study

KOTA KINABALU (12 MAY): Warisan Sabah on Thursday launched the Warisan Cares initiative to help youths in Sabah get an opportunity to work and study at the same time.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said that they are working with Kuala Lumpur City College (formerly known as Optopreneur College) in the initiative.

“In the programme, Warisan Cares will link up youths and students who do not have the opportunity to allow them an education and skills … we provide the link with rural folks, particularly youths who probably do not have the available opportunity to go for further education to enter college for diploma and certificate (level),” he said at a press conference held at the Warisan Sabah office in Kolombong near here.

“This will enable them to get qualifications and expertise that are linked to the retail sector and business management,” he said.

Shafie said that Warisan Sabah welcomed the endeavor as many parents are seeing no available job opportunity for their children although they possessed diploma and degree qualification.

“This is a worry of many parents. In 2013 and 2014, nearly 7,000 graduates came out from university and some were unemployed. I am confident that the number of graduates exceeds 7,000 per annum now … there are 40 universities in Malaysia. How many graduates have they produced and where are you placing them where they have the opportunity to get jobs?”

He urged the Kuala Lumpur City College to expand its field of training, and offer retail and engineering as well as other fields.

“We want to help our rural children so that they can be exposed to the in-house training where they study,” he said.

Shafie also said that Kuala Lumpur City College will provide lodging, monthly allowance of RM1000 to RM1200 and guarantee 100 percent job placement once they complete their studies.

He added that they will monitor the programme to ensure it is successful, as well as monitor the wellbeing of students from Sabah.