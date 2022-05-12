YBs told keep their ears on the ground

TUARAN (May 12): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor urged elected representatives and leaders to always keep their ears on the ground and continue to be in touch with the people to grasp their aspirations better.

“I call upon all elected representatives and leaders not to stop the “turun padang” approach, to meet up with the rakyat and identify problems faced by them, and at the same time address whatever issues in their respective constituencies.

“Do not wait until problems emerge, instead always be close to the rakyat to win their hearts and minds,” he said.

Speaking at the District Pesta Kaamatan celebration at Dewan Seri Sulaman here on Wednesday night, Hajiji who is Sulaman Assemblyman also instructed all district officers and civil servants in the relevant departments to always be proactive in discharging responsibilies entrusted to them.

“They are entrusted to resolve the people’s problems, especially those in rural areas as well as to inform all efforts or actions by the government for the people.

Community leaders, he said also have an important role since they are in a better position to bring about changes.

“Always listen to the grassroots and be sensitive to their needs. By doing so, you too will be able to deliver all the government development plans that are beneficial to the people.

“This way, the rakyat will not be easily influenced by fake news and the various tactics to hoodwink them,” he said.

“This is the government’s aspiration so that all of us can stay united and to focus in one direction and not be distracted by interferences hindering progress.

“The GRS-BN government has prepared the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development roadmap to develop our state and its people. We want to bring more development including attracting as many high impact domestic and international investments to Sabah.

“Therefore, in order to move forward let us do more. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words,” he said.

At the same time, Hajiji called on the people of Sabah to stand fully behind the government so that efforts to develop the state can be done successfully.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the Pesta Kaamatan must continue to be a platform of unity for our culturally diversed community.

In fact, he said the unity and cooperation among the people of Sabah is an important element that can be easily brushed aside.

“In Sabah, our people of all races, religions and beliefs have lived together in harmony for generations. Intermarriages have resulted in big families of various ethnicity and beliefs that accept and respect one another,” he said.

Celebrated during the month of May, Pesta Kaamatan is now no longer observed just by the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus community but by all the people in the state.

“This is the true reflection of the Malaysia Family concept that is emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he said.

Present were Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Assistant Finance Minister Jasni Daya and District Officer cum organising chairman Syahrin Samsir.