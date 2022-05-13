Buddha Bathing, blood donation among those planned for Wesak Day do

KUCHING (May 13): Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Unifor Charitable Trust and Malaysia Buddhist Association Sarawak branch will hold a Wesak Day celebration at the Buddhist temple in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here Sunday.

The guest-of honor-will be Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah. Members of Unifor Charitable Trust Board of Trustees and heads of other religious institutions will also be there.

A Unifor press statement said among the day’s programmes will be a blood donation campaign and Buddha Bathing Ceremony to be performed by Buddhists only.

“The number of guests to the event is limited to 200 people.

“The celebration aims to foster good relationships among religions and the values of tolerance, mutual respect and harmony among people of various races and religions.

Similar programmes will be held in the future together with other religious institutions,” said the statement.