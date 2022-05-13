Dr Rundi: Land Code amendment Bill involves strengthening state’s rights

KUCHING (May 13): A Bill related to the amendment of the Sarawak Land Code that will be tabled next week during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting aims to strengthen the state’s rights, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister however did not elaborate further on the matter.

“You will listen to it when it comes. The details will be there,” he said when met after launching a pre-Gawai celebration jointly organised by RTM’s Wai FM and the state agriculture department, here yesterday.

Dr Rundi said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be tabling the Bill.

Abang Johari during his Hari Raya open house recently said a Bill related to the amendment of the Sarawak Land Code would be tabled during the upcoming DUN sitting.

He said more information would be released once it is formalised.

The second meeting of the first session of the 19th DUN will be held from May 17-26.