Gunung Buda to be major tourist attraction for Limbang, says deputy minister

LAWAS (May 13): Efforts are underway to make Gunung Buda in Limbang a tourist attraction, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister for Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development said this included the construction of an access road to connect the site with the outside world.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said Gunung Buda’s beauty and treasures have yet to be fully explored.

“Even though a researcher from the United States had come here in the 1970s, Gunung Buda has yet to be fully explored as it is a massive cave, which has the potential to become a tourist attraction.

“The state government is constructing roads to the area and that we will ensure that it can be completed in the next two to three years so that Gunung Buda can be officially opened to tourists,” he said after launching Limbang Tourism Spots at the Limbang Buddhist Society yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman revealed the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has also sent a delegation to Gunung Buda to study its potential.

He opined that once the spot is open in the near future, Limbang would see a change in its tourism industry.

On the Limbang Buddhist Society’s temple, he said it is one of 17 destinations in Limbang identified as tourist attractions.

The others include Bukit Tasik Mas, five-storey waterfall in Medamit, and Santaba jetty.