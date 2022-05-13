Hari Raya brings five generations to reunion dinner in Limbang

LAWAS (May 13): It was a meaningful Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the family of Taibah Amit of Kpg Patiambun in Limbang this year as it gathered five generations during a reunion dinner Tuesday.

Taibah’s grandson Sahat Rasim, 64, said the reunion held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri was very special for the family after not being able to meet for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reunion brought together some 200 family members spanning five generations, even though some of us who live in Brunei could not come home,” he said.

Sahat said even though their grandparents were no longer around, the younger generations wanted to continue the family tradition of yearly reunion.