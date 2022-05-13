Kit Siang cautions PH parties to be ready for ‘Social media war’ in GE15

KUCHING (May 13): Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties must be ready and prepared for a ‘social media war’ in the 15th general elections (GE15) , said Democratic Action Party veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang.

According to the Iskandar Puteri MP, the triumph of social media disinformation in the May 9 Philippines Presidential election, resulting in the landslide victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, must be a lesson for Malaysia.

“With more than 31 million votes for Marcos Jr while the opposition leader and Vice President Leni Robredo garnering less than half of the front-runners’ votes, Filipinos are bracing for six years of the ‘dark side of history’.

“Can the impending GE15 be stolen by social media disinformation? PH parties must be ready and prepared as the GE15 will be a ‘social media war’,” he said in a statement today.

Lim observed that social media disinformation was already happening as he had seen a Tik Tok video claiming that the PH government, during its 22 months in power, had suppressed 12 news items.

He said these were pure disinformation and fake news, stoking hatred among the Chinese.

“In my 56 years in politics, I have been accused of being anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Chinese and anti-Indian, but the accusers had not been able to cite a single instance to substantiate their allegations.

“Furthermore, is it possible for a Malaysian politician to be at one and the same time be anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Chinese and anti-Indian?” he asked.

Lim said those who did want to see the GE15 turn into a ‘social media war’ should strategise to prevent the misfortune of the election being decided by misinformation.