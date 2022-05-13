Malaysia Techlympics 2022 offering up to RM500,000 in prizes

KUALA LUMPUR (May 13): The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) is offering prizes up to RM500,000 for the Malaysia Techlympics 2022 competition which is being held until November.

Its secretary-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan said the initiative, led by Mosti with the support of the Education Ministry, aimed to record one million participant registrations and 2,000 ideas in the science, technology and innovation (STI) field which had the potential to be commercialised.

To date, a total of 40,000 Malaysians aged between seven and 30 have registered for the programme, which aims to cultivate and popularise the STI field.

“Malaysia Techlympics 2022 is designed to be inclusive so that more target groups have the opportunity to be involved in producing innovative products using an informal approach,” he said in a statement today.

He added that several initiatives were in place to attract the participation of 10,000 teachers this month, so as to expand the dissemination of information on the programme.

“Teachers will be given the Physical Activity, Sports and Co-curricular Assessment (PAJSK) credits for participation in the Malaysia Techlympics 2022,” he said.

Zainal Abidin said Mosti also intended to expand the outreach programme nationwide in order to attract more participation and as part of its efforts to increase interest, creativity and innovation skills as well as identify the potential of STI that could be highlighted.

“To date, 50 series of roadshows have been held across the country to ensure practical projects, short forum sessions and project-based advanced modules can be delivered directly to B40 community groups and rural areas including Orang Asli and persons with disabilities,” he said.

Those who are interested in registering and participating in the competition can visit www.techlympics.my for more information. — Bernama