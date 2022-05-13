Sabah floods: 7 centres still open, 12 schools remain closed

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): A total of seven relief centres (PPS) are still open in Tenom and Beaufort, accommodating a total of 707 victims from 323 families as of this morning, due to the floods which hit both districts since last Monday.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee said the number of flood victims in the state had dropped to 707 people this morning from 1,433 victims, involving 554 families, yesterday.

Twelve schools in the Beaufort and Tenom districts are still closed due to the floods and it affected 1,915 students.

According to Sabah Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin, nine of the schools are in Beaufort, involving 1,338 students, while the other three schools are in Tenom, involving 577 students, she said.

She said some of the schools were still closed to facilitate cleaning work, while other schools, like SK Jabang and SK Pintas in Beaufort were still closed as road links to the schools were cut off by the floodwaters.

The schools are SJKC Lian Hwa, SK Lago, SK Bangkalalak, SK Garama, SK Mempagar, SK Suasa, SK Lupak, SK Jabang, and SK Pintas, while in Tenom, the schools are SK Gumisi, SK Ladang Sapong, and SK Nubai.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department in a statement said two roads in Kota Belud are affected due to the floods.

One of the roads is at KM78.8 Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Kudat in Kampung Linau, which is closed to all vehicles and motorists are advised to use an alternative road at Jalan Sabngkir 2.

The other is at KM100 Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Kudat in Kampung Timbang, which is closed to light vehicles.

Work to build a temporary route at KM36.2 Jalan Tenom-Kuala Tomani, where a landslide occurred last Tuesday, is completed and is now opened to motorists. — Bernama