Sentosa Hospital seeks next-of-keen of two patients

KUCHING (May 13): The Sentosa Hospital here is looking for the next of kin of two of its patients, Siaw Yew Kiaw @ Senah Abdullah, and Liew Jong Hwa @ Hua.

Siaw is aged around 75, does not have any identification documents, and has been in the hospital since 1973.

Liew’s age is also undetermined and he has no identification documents. He was found as a homeless person in 2018 and has been in the hospital since.

Those with information on the two patients can drop by the hospital or call 082-642321 (ext 127).