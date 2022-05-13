Sosco to launch Ops Kesan on June 1 to detect unregistered companies

KUCHING (May 13): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will launch ‘Ops Kesan’ on June 1 to ensure employers register their enterprises and make the required contributions.

Socso Sarawak director Philip Sangkan said based on the provisions under Section 4 and 5 of the Employee Safety Act 1969 (Act 4); Sections 14 and 16 of the Employment Insurance Scheme Act (Act 800); and Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789), all employers with at least one worker must register and contribute with Socso to ensure social security protection for their workers.

“We believe there are still many employers who have not registered their employees under Act 4 and Act 800.

“From May 1 until May 31 this year, we are carrying out ‘Ops Pemutihan’ in certain areas throughout the state to raise awareness of companies that have not registered with us,” he told The Borneo Post when met at his office yesterday.

Philip said failure to register within the stipulated period is an offence that can be subjected to compound action and prosecution in court, with the compound amount ranging from the minimum RM500 up to RM5,000, depending on the offence.

“Employers who register voluntarily during the Ops Pemutihan amnesty period will be exempted from compound action and prosecution even if they have passed the stipulated period,” he added.