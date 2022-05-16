Blood donation programme to be held in Betong this Sunday

KUCHING (May 16): Blood donors living in or around Betong are encouraged to drop by a blood donation programme at Betong Community College this Sunday.

Organised by the college in collaboration with Betong Hospital, the programme will be held from 9am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, for those in and around Kuching, the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is in operation as usual this week.

It is open from 8am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. On Fridays, it is open from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

The Blood Bank is also open this Sunday from 9am to 2.30pm for a donation campaign organised by Federation of Chinese Youth and Hope Church.

The Blood Bank mobile team will also be out for a few external donation campaigns this week.

On Wednesday, the team will be out to Politeknik Kuching from 9am to 1pm, while on Thursday, they will be at Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, the team will be at Plaza Merdeka from 10am to 3pm for a campaign organised by AC Interactive Solutions.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).