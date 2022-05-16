Chang, Alexander win Hardcore category of Kaamatan Challenge

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): Chang Ket Kiun and Alexander Chang clinched the Hardcore category title of the just concluded 7th Kaamatan Challenge held at Kampung Duvanson, Putatan near here.

Ket Kiun and his co-driver Alexander’s combined experience and expertise helped them to emerge top in the category, beating Lee Thau Lai and William Thien into second placing.

Third place went to Suprapin and Bekham Tan.

In the Amateur category, Max Ben and co-driver Lee Jun emerged as champions followed by Aliudin and Mohd Fazlan and Lawrence and Albert.

The Novice category title went to Saiful Amri/Rablie while Nixom Leong/Ung Kok Chiang and Jason Chong/Kyen Wong Chun settled for second and third places respectively.

The May 13-15 event also handed out special award to Grace Padan and co-driver Jasmine Padan as the only women participants in the Challenge. They took part in the Novice event.

Anderson B. Amping was awarded the “Participant With Extra Grit and Determination” while the effort of the Philippines team to come all the way to Sabah saw them receive the Furthest Participants appreciative award.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai presented the prizes to the winners.

In his speech, Joniston hailed the organiser for staging the event successfully.

He said such event not only strengthened the ties among those involved but also provided an avenue for participants to showcase their skills as well as testing their mental and physical strength.

“The event too has certainly further promoted the Kaamatan month, thus making the celebration much merrier.

“Apart from that, the event too can be a platform to promote tourism activities thus generating income among the local community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penampang Four-Wheel Drive (4×4) Recreational Club president Alex Leong said the Challenge saw 120 participants, including from the Philippines and Sarawak, taking part in 60 high-powered vehicles.

“We also had women and disabled (OKU) participants,” he said.

Leong added 30 competitors also took part in the Remote Control Challenge Fun Race, which was held for the first time in the event.

He expressed his gratitude and thanks to all who have made the three-day event a success.