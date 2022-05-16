Districts select winners for state-level Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): Several districts in Sabah have already selected their Unduk Ngadau winner who would be contesting at the 2022 Sabah-level Unduk Ngadau competition on May 31.

Representing the Sabah capital, Kota Kinabalu, to the final is Christine Joan Charles. Christine was selected by judges as the 2022 Unduk Ngadau for the city on May 14 at the final held at Marriott Hotel recently.

The second winner at the pageant, Olsheann Jaunopoh, would be representing Likas, while third place winner, Sylvernie Belinda Engelbert would be representing Inanam.

Also contesting in the finals to be held at the Penampang KadazanDusun Cultural Association (KDCA) centre, which is also known as the Hongkod Koisaan, is fourth place winner, Gillian Gwyneth Henry who would represent Karambunai.

Meanwhile, among the other finalists headed for the final at KDCA are Delvia Rachel Damianus (Tambunan), Deedee Cassandra Dalius (Ranau), Carolyn Tony (Penampang), Betsy La Salle (Tuaran) and Jeneka Nesious (Keningau).