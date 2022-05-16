Kota Marudu aspires to be ‘Green District’

KOTA MARUDU (May 16): Rich with fertile land, Kota Marudu now aspires to be a Green District for Sabah.

Its Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the move is part of the district’s poverty eradication programme.

“In line with this year’s Kaamatan (Festival) theme, Kaamatan Embodies the Nature, Kota Marudu is taking the lead by promoting it as a Green District,” said Ongkili when launching the Kaamatan Festival for Kota Marudu district level on Sunday.

Apart from the existing crops such as corn and Saba banana, he added that they would also like to promote coconut and sacha inchi planting and processing factories, and also walit (bird nest) farming, which is already under the Economic Planning Unit’s (EPU) poverty eradication programme.

“At the same time, we would also like to avoid using biological pesticides by producing our own non-chemical fertilizers,” said Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

Also present at the event were Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Hendrus Anding, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Wetrom Bahanda and Kota Marudu District Officer Alexander Yong.