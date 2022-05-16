Papar to become thriving commercial hub

PAPAR (May 16): Papar will soon become a thriving commercial hub in Sabah given its strategic location, growing population and expansion of urban development to the suburbs, said Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Michael Chin.

Hence, he lauded WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen for having the foresight to develop commercial and residential properties in Papar since 2010.

He said those who have invested in Benoni Commercial Centre (BCC) and Benoni Gardens will certainly reap the benefits when the value of properties in Papar appreciated in the future.

“For those who have not invested in WSG Group’s developments in Papar, do consider the Parklane City and Parklane Villa projects because these properties are going to appreciate in value and by the time they do, all the properties would have been sold out,” he said when leading the new MCCC Sabah branch committee and members to visit Parklane City’s show gallery here on Sunday.

Chin said Kota Kinabalu is undeniably the preferred location for property investment but the prices of real estates in the state capital are significantly higher.

On the contrary, he said the investment cost for properties in Papar are much lower whilst still provide favourable return to buyers.

In addition, he said the State Government is currently undertaking developments from Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to Papar, which augurs well for Papar’s future development.

Furthermore, Chin said education will not be an issue for locals or foreign buyers, especially China nationals, as the schools in the districts are well-developed.

“We will definitely introduce the WSG Group’s commercial and residential projects to our counterparts in China when opportunity arises to uplift the development in Papar.”

On the other hand, Susan said Papar will see its first McDonald’s drive-through and a cinema at Parklane City by the end of next year.

She said the establishment of renowned brands in Parklane City reflected their confidence in the potential of the project.

“These businesses will spur the local economy of the district.”

She said the WSG Group has completed BCC and Benoni Gardens in Papar, which had attracted KFC and Pizza Hut to the area.

“Located along the Pan Borneo Highway, Papar is the gateway to Brunei, Sarawak and interior parts of Sabah.”

WSG Group has invested in 100 acres of land in Benoni, 40 acres of which are designated for BCC and Benoni Gardens, while the remaining 60 acres for Parklane City and Parklane Villa.

She said the company is currently building 138 units of two and three-storey shoplots at Parklane City, as well as 180 units of Parklane Villa terrace homes, both of which are selling fast.

She said more than 70 per cent of the units at Parklane City and Parklane Villa have been sold to date.

The 24 units of three-storey shoplots are expected to be completed by the end of this year, and the two-storey shoplots by June next year.

Apart from McDonald’s and cinema, Parklane City will have its own Servay Hypermarket and shopping mall, while the company is currently in talks with a bank that is keen to open a branch here.

Susan said there are also designated zones for a college and medical centre in the development.

Meanwhile, she said Parklane Villa offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms for intermediate units, and an additional bathroom for corner units. Built-up area of the intermediate and corner units are 2,460 square feet (sq ft) and 3,420 sq ft respectively.

She said the terrace homes are priced from RM490,000 onwards to enable buyers, especially young people, to own a home.

“We have received good response for Parklane Villa since the project was launched. Parklane Villa is an ideal choice for investment or residence.”

Both Parklane City and Parklane Villa are under 999-year lease.

Another project in the pipeline is the construction of four condominium towers at 19 storeys high, with a total of 656 units, at Parklane City. Each condominium has 160 units with a built-up area of 1,000 sq ft, as well as four penthouses.

Susan reiterated that Papar holds great sentimental value to her because it is the hometown of her mother, Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui.

“I hope to develop Papar into a thriving district because this is where my mother grew up.”

She is also determined to bring in a cinema to Parklane City for her mother to relive her childhood memory of going to the movies, and to offer Paparians another recreational activity.

For more information about Parklane City and Parklane Villa, call 088-910223 or 088-269980.

Alternatively, visit Parklane City show gallery at BCC that is open daily from 9am to 6pm.