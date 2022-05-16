Sabah CM celebrates Raya with the media

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri with the media at a luncheon held at Grand Ballroom, Magellan Sutera Hotel, here on Monday.

The event, which was organized by the Media and Communications Office, Chief Minister’s Department (CMD), was attended by around 200 media practitioners.

CMD’s Media and Communications director, Datin Lucy Irene Yong, said the event was held not only to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but also to express gratitude and appreciation to the media for their important role in providing coverage for programmes and activities organized by the State Government, particularly those involving the Chief Minister.

She said the wide media coverage, be it in print, electronic media or news portals, on the government’s continuous effort in developing Sabah through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap, enabled the general public to learn and understand the objectives and achievements of SMJ.

As soon as Hajiji began his duty as the Chief Executive of the Sabah State Government, Lucy said the Chief Minister hasd agreed to rebrand CMD’s Press and Publication Office to Media and Communications Office in order to be more forward looking.

“CMD’s Media and Communications Office is the focal point in ensuring all reports pertaining to the State Government and Chief Minister are publicized in a swift and accurate manner.”

She hoped that the Media and Communications Office and the media practitioners would continue to maintain their cooperation and understanding.

“As facilitator to media practitioners and organizations in providing coverage and publicity to the State Government, especially the Chief Minister, my office will continue to render full cooperation to the media for our mutual benefits.”