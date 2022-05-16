SEA Games: Sarawakian discus thrower Queen breaks national mark en route to silver medal

HANOI (May 16): National woman discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni broke the national record en route to clinching a silver medal at the 31st SEA Games here today.

The 24-year-old Sarawakian hurled the discus to a distance of 52.36 metres (m) at the My Dinh National Stadium here to improve on her own national record.

Queenie had previously become the first Malaysian female athlete to hurl the discus past the 50m mark when she registered a throw of 50.67m at the Malaysian Track & Field Trials at the NSC Stadium in Bukit Jalil last November.

Her silver-medal feat also saw her improve on her previous SEA Games achievement of bronze on her debut at the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Thai Olympian Subenrat Insaeng, who also holds the SEA Games record of 60.33m, defended her gold medal with a throw of 53.09m in her last attempt to overtake Queenie.

Another Malaysian, Choo Kang Ni finished third with a throw of 46.57m. — Bernama