Slight increase of Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): Sabah recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which was an increase of five cases compared to the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said there were no significant changes to the Covid-19 situation in the last 24 hours.

He said Kota Kinabalu continued to record double-digit figures with 23 new cases (+3), while Penampang (7) and Tuaran (5) also saw an increase in infections.

He said Sandakan which was previously free from infection on Sunday reported six new cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 17 districts recorded zero new case in the last 24 hours.

He added that nine districts reported single-digit case, five of which only had one new case.

He also said 46 out of the 48 new cases were in Category 1 and 2, whereas Category 4 and 5 had one case each.