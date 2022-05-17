Signs of Covid-19 recovery in Sabah, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah on Tuesday dropped almost 44 per cent, to 27 from 48.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there are signs of recovery after the peak of the Hari Raya celebrations.

“Whether this trend survives, it depends a lot on the attitude of the community while celebrating the Kaamatan festival which will reach its peak at the end of May,” he said.

From the Covid-19 update on May 17, eight districts recorded a decrease including Kota Kinabalu with 16 cases, Sandakan 0, Penampang 1 and Tuaran 1.

Six districts recorded a marginal increase of one case per district.

Masidi added all of Tuesday’s new infections were asymptomatic (Category 1) or displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).