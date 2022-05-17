Fire guts wooden house used by homeless as shelter

KUCHING (May 17): A double-storey at Kampung Bandarsah at Jalan Haji Taha here – said to be used by homeless individuals as a shelter – was razed to the ground this evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department operations centre in a statement said an emergency call was received at 6.22pm, prompting the deployment of a team from the Padungan fire station to the scene.

“The fire was still raging when firefighters arrived at the scene. The operation commander reported the incident involved a non-permanent structure measuring 40 by 60 sq ft,” it said.

According to the statement, the house was unoccupied but was reported to have been used as a shelter by two homeless persons.

“The two homeless persons managed to escape and no report of injuries or casualties was received.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.