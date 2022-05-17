GPS will not compromise on parliamentary seats, says don

KUCHING (May 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to not wish to entertain Peninsular Malaysia-based parties in regard to the state’s 31 parliamentary seats, said socio-political expert Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

He said GPS’ stand is because the state ruling coalition is on strong footing to the extent that it does not need assistance or support from parties such as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to be firm in its stand to field all of its component parties’ candidates in the 31 allocated parliamentary seats,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Awang Azman was asked whether a compromise could be reached between GPS and Bersatu that would see the peninsula party’s MPs Datuk Ali Biju (Saratok) and Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) re-nominated to defend their seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

On Sunday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg dismissed Bersatu’s call for GPS to consider allowing the party to field its candidates in GE15, saying the state coalition will not give way in all 31 parliamentary seats available for the coalition.

Awang Azman said he did not see Bersatu as having a strong enough grassroots or support base in Sarawak.

“Without a strong base, GPS does not see Bersatu as a threat even. And GPS is in a unique position in that it does not need to toe the party line.

“GPS’ association with Perikatan Nasional (PN) is just based on its PN-friendly status and not as a partner of PN,” said Awang Azman, describing such a relationship as a ‘loose arrangement’.

“Of course it cannot be denied that the Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is a good friend of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.”

Awang Azman also believes that GPS, if need be, will align itself with the dominant alliance at the federal level post-GE15 – be it PN or Barisan Nasional – as this will ensure the state’s interests are well looked after.