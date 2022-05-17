Grandmother dies after crocodile attack in Pitas

KOTA MARUDU (May 17): A grandmother died in a hospital after she was attacked by a crocodile at Sungai Bengkoka, near Kampung Sinasak Batu in Pitas, on Monday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said the 66-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries at the Kota Marudu hospital while being treated for her wounds.

Police investigation revealed that the victim and her nine-year-old grandchild had gone to the river to fix their water pump at around 10am.

“The victim was attacked by a crocodile but she managed to free herself. She was rushed to the hospital by villagers,” said Zairolnizal, adding that the victim’s grandchild was not harmed.