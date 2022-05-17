Indonesian man jailed three months for entering S’wak illegally

KUCHING (May 17): A 25-year-old Indonesian man was sentenced to three months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to entering the state illegally.

Judge Maris Agan also ordered the accused, Handi from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia, to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his sentence.

Handi was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

Those convicted are liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years, or to both, and shall also be liable to whipping of not more than six strokes of rotan.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team raided and inspected a room in an apartment building near Jalan Song here around 11.15pm on April 16, 2022.

The police managed to arrest the accused who failed to show a valid travel document to enter Sarawak.

A check at the Malaysian Immigration Department also found that there was no information on the accused’s movement in or out of the country.

During the mention of the case, the accused admitted that he had a passport before entering Sarawak, but was taken by an agent who offered him a job here.

The agent offered him a job as a coffee shop supervisor with a salary of RM1,800 per month but he only found out that he had been cheated when he only received a salary of RM1,000.

When the accused asked about the salary discrepancy, he was only informed that the balance had been deducted for the agent.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmie while the accused was not represented by any counsel.