JKR: Partial closure of Jln Tun Jugah until May 30 for road surface repair

KUCHING (May 17): The Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching is initiating a half-road closure of Jalan Tun Jugah from 8pm to 5am daily until the end of the month to facilitate road surface repair work.

In a notice, JKR Kuching said the stretch involved is closed from May 16-30, and advised motorists to be extra careful when using the road while complying with the traffic management.

“However, should the road surface repair work finish earlier than expected, JKR will open up the road to smoothen the movement of traffic,” it said in the notice.

The department added it would inform of any changes on the dates, time or area involved with the repair work.

Complaints or enquiries can be directed to JKR Kuching on 082-203400.