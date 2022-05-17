June 29 for decision on Tronoh assemblyman rape trial

IPOH (May 17): The High Court here today set June 29 for decision whether Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong will be acquitted or convicted on a charge of raping his Indonesian maid.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed set the date after hearing submissions of the defence and the prosecution at the end of the defence case.

The prosecution was conducted by Perak prosecution director Azlina Rasdi with deputy public prosecutors Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fitri Sadarudin while Yong was represented by counsels Datuk Rajpal Singh and Salim Bashir.

On March 31, the defence in the rape case closed their case after calling three witnesses including Yong, 52, and his wife Too Choon Looi, 46.

Yong was accused of raping the 23-year-old maid in a room on the first floor of his house in Meru Desa Park between 8.15 pm and 9.15 pm on July 7, 2019 under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and is liable to be whipped upon conviction.

The High Court earlier ordered Yong to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against him. – Bernama