Kuching Court acquits maths teacher of sexually assaulting 3 students

KUCHING (May 17): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a 39-year-old mathematics teacher of three counts of sexually assaulting his students in early 2020.

Judge Maris Agan freed the teacher without calling for his defence after ruling the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

The court also ordered for the accused’s cash bail to be refunded.

According to the first charge, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old pupil by pulling on his private part.

According to the second charge, he was alleged to have pulled the private part of another pupil of the same age and kissing the pupil on his left cheek from 9am to 10am on Jan 14, 2020.

The third charge accused the teacher of touching the breast of a 12-year-old pupil at the same school around 9am to 10am on Jan 19, 2020.

The three charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The Section, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

A total of nine prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial, which started on Aug 5, 2021, and six witnesses were offered by the defence.

The accused was represented by counsels Gerald Donald and Steven Beti, while DPP Md Syafique Md Hilmie prosecuted the case.