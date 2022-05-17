New Upko leadership election will be grounded – Madius

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) welcomes the members to take a bigger responsibility within the party.

Its president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, said naturally there will be Upko members who would want to take opportunity of the Triennial General Assembly this year to contribute to the party’s progress.

“In Upko we welcome such passion and commitment from our members.

“Every post starting from the branch committee member up to the post of the Permanent Chairman is open for contest within the spirit of the democratic process and guidance of the party’s struggle for the people.

“Upko also understands the challenges we face by being in the opposition will invite numerous ideas and propositions on how Upko should position itself in continuing to move forward and how to better serve the people. Especially now when the general election is just around the corner.

“But what is equally important, I am certain and take comfort to know that the election of the new leadership in this year’s Triennial General Assembly will be grounded in ensuring that the unity, strength and sincerity in UPKO’s struggle will always be protected, preserved and defended,” said Madius in a statement on Tuesday.

Upko vice president Datuk Ewon Benedik said on Monday that he is ready and willing to go up against Madius for the party presidency.

The Kadamaian state assemblyman said that his record and leadership in the district should speak for itself and he would let other party members dictate whether he should accept the challenge.

“I am not challenging anyone’s leadership but I would like to offer my own leadership record here in Kadamaian to the other party members.

“If they feel this record can be made into inspiration for the party, and if they feel the time has come, I am ready to take up the challenge,” he said at the Upko Kota Belud triannual meeting in Taginambur.