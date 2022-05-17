Trailer driver charged with causing death to five students in North-South Expressway crash

KUALA KANGSAR (May 17): A trailer driver was charged at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court here today with five counts of reckless driving that resulted in the death of five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students on the North-South Highway last Thursday.

Mohammad Amirul Aznizam Razali, 28, was charged with driving a Volvo trailer in a dangerous manner and causing the death of Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, Muhamad Nabil Haikal Muhamad Fariz, 19, Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23.

The offence was allegedly committed at KM245.2 of the northbound side of the highway here at about 1 am on May 12. All the charges were read out separately before Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari.

The charge under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides for imprisonment of between five and 10 years and a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000 on conviction, with details of the conviction to be endorsed on the driver’s licence.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Mohammad proposed bail of RM10,000 for each charge and suspension of his licence until the case is disposed of.

However, lawyer G. Ravishankar, who represented the accused, applied for a low bail on the grounds that his client had to support his wife and three children aged two to 14 years.

Mohd Shazmeer ordered for the accused’s driving licence to be suspended and allowed him bail of RM20,000, which is RM4,000 for each charge. He set June 30 for mention of the case.

The five students were travelling in a Honda City when it was rammed from behind by a trailer carrying iron fencing, causing the car to crash into a mosaic tiles-laden trailer in front and burst into flames.

Police said the five students were burnt to death. – Bernama