151 students attend KTS outreach program

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): One hundred and fifty-one Form Six students from SM All Saints and SM La Salle attended a talk on scholarship and Career Development Programme offered by the KTS Group of Companies on Wednesday.

KTS Group deputy managing director, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, said the outreach programme for the Form Six students was held in conjunction with the company’s 60th anniversary celebration.

He encouraged eligible students to apply for the scholarship before the deadline for them to pursue their tertiary education.

On the other hand, he said the Career Development Programme involves one-year training in various departments in KTS.

“Upon completion of the training, trainees who meet the criteria will be offered to work in KTS.

“The company requires diverse talents for it to remain globally competitive,” Lau said in his keynote speech at the Outreach Programme for Form Six Students (Mission Schools in Sabah) here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd human resources manager Josephine Keoh said KTS Scholarship Programme 2022 is open to Malaysian citizens with offers from any local tertiary institutions recognised by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) or Department of Skills Development.

She said the fields of study include Engineering (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemistry, Software); Environmental Science and Sustainability/Forestry/ Agriculture; Construction Management/Quantity Surveying/Building Survey; Architecture; Economics; Finance/Accounting; Human Resource Management; Business Studies/Business Administration; Computer Science/Information Technology; and Mass Communication/Journalism.

Also accepted are Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) courses offered by Department of Skills Development such as at polytechnic and vocational schools or colleges.

“The requirements for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers are at least 4A’s in SPM and minimum Grade B in English and Mathematics.

“For Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) leavers, applicants must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 in STPM and a minimum Band 3 in Malaysia University English Test (MUET).”

She added that all applicants must have good proficiency in English and be active in extra-curricular activities.

Keoh also welcomed STPM leavers and university graduates to join the KTS Career Development Programme, aimed at identifying and grooming young talents as management trainees.

“Through our programme, trainees will undergo a one-year on-the-job training programme, on rotational basis, exposed to various aspects of work, and if they would like to join us, there will be a job placement with KTS, subject to satisfactory performance,” she said.

Those interested can send an application to careers.kts@gmail.com.

KTS Scholarship application forms can be downloaded via https://drive.google.com/file/d/16bnndB8kZRNO2TgNi48baKFyPNr8ZVuG/view or the QR code provided.

The forms can also be found in The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News (newspaper or online).

The application deadline is 30 days after the release of the 2022 SPM and STPM results.

All completed forms and relevant documents must be submitted to ktseduscholarship@gmail.com.

In conjunction with the scholarship and career development talk, KTS has handed over door gifts comprising Daddy Mee, honey and Wanfa Fish Snack to the Form Six students at SM All Saints and SM La Salle on Tuesday.

Present at the handover ceremony were KTS Group Sabah area operations manager Wong Kee Mee, KTS Group Sabah area senior office manager Paul Hii and KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Kota Kinabalu branch manager Wong Nyuk Tai.

SM All Saints principal Dr Mary Gambidau thanked KTS for the contribution, and more importantly, the scholarship and Career Development Programme that will certainly motivate the students in their STPM examination that will commence next week.

She said KTS had stepped in at the right time in organizing the career development talk to give Form Six students a clearer picture of their career pathway.

“The talk will expose the students to the career opportunities in KTS and motivate them in the examination.

“We would like to thank KTS for providing these opportunities to our students.”

Meanwhile, SM La Salle principal Mary Macdalena A. Komuji has called on more private companies to emulate KTS’ initiative in offering scholarships to enable underprivileged students to pursue tertiary education.

“I hope more private companies will offer scholarships to students so that those from underprivileged families have the opportunity to advance their education to university level as well.”