Baru urges state govt to clarify its position on Territorial Sea Act 2012

KUCHING (May 18): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has urged the state government to clarify its position on the Territorial Sea Act 2012.

In his debate on the proposed Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, Baru pointed out that the Territorial Sea Act 2012, which limits Sarawak’s territorial waters to three nautical miles instead of 12 nautical miles, is still effective and was never nullified.

“Further, I noticed under Clause 9 of the Bill, the Sarawak (Alteration of Boundaries) Order in Council 1954 is referred to, which I believe extended the boundaries of Sarawak to 200 nautical miles along the Continental Shelf of Sarawak. This again appears to contradict The Territorial Sea Act 2012.

“I believe this august house needs some explanation from the minister on this very important issue,” he said.

Baru said being an environmentalist and one who comes from the highlands of Sarawak, he is in support of any move in this august House to reduce carbon emission and to protect the environment.

Therefore, Baru said he supports the proposed Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, as with this amendment, Sarawak is just doing its bit to achieve this goal of ‘net-zero’ emission by 2050.

“According to the United Nations, society must achieve ‘net-zero’ by 2050 – meaning that man-made carbon emissions are reduced to as close to zero as possible, to the point that what remains can be absorbed naturally or balanced by carbon removals.

“That is what it will take to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” he said.