Broadband price hike if Land Code (Amendment) Bill passed, says Chong

KUCHING (May 18): Broadband service charges will go up in Sarawak and burden the people if the Sarawak Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 is passed, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen claimed.

He said there would be two bodies to collect fees for the right to use the spectrum for the broadband service, which are the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the state government either via the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) or the Land and Survey Department.

“What entails would result in telecommunication companies paying the fee twice while in Peninsular Malaysia, they only pay once,” the DAP Sarawak chief told a press conference on the sidelines of the Dewan Undangan Negeri sitting today.

“As a consequence, the additional fees for the right to use the spectrum over Sarawak would later be passed on to consumers.

“The question is whether the Bill gives the state government the right to legislate on spectrum over the air space of Sarawak. Under the Federal Constitution matters relating to telecommunication and broadcasting are those under the federal list, meaning the Federal government is to legislate on them.”

“If yes, under the law, they are subjected to be challenged and that would be embarrassing (for state lawmakers),” said Chong.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, said Sarawak should have just proposed the matter to the Federal government and settle it once for all instead of going through the ‘backdoor’.