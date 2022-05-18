Cops probe alleged sale of personal data of M’sians stolen from NRD

KUALA LUMPUR (May 18): Police are conducting an investigation into the alleged sale of personal data of Malaysians taken from the National Registration Department (NRD) database.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said his team received a report in connection with the allegation carried by several local news portals today.

“Investigations are being carried out to determine the validity of the allegations and we have given an assurance that a full investigation will be conducted to ensure the issue is addressed immediately,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin also urged the public not to speculate on the matter.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said the alleged sale of personal details of 22.5 million Malaysians was not from the NRD but was a collection of sellers from other sources

Earlier, it was reported that there were alleged sales of personal data of more than 22 million Malaysians, as well as identification card verification snapshots of 800,000 individuals belonging to the NRD and Election Commission (EC) via online. – Bernama