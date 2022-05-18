Govt officer, retiree held for allegedly receiving RM700,000 bribe in KK

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): A senior state government officer and a retired civil servant were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly soliciting and receiving RM700,000 bribe from a palm oil mill company.

Both suspects were arrested at the MACC office here around 11am on Wednesday.

According to sources, both suspects had allegedly solicited and received RM700,000 from the palm oil mill company for falsifying sales tax declarations to the Sabah Ministry of Finance.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He said both suspects were detained for 24 hours to assist investigation and are expected to be remanded once applications have been made at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court.

Karunanithy added that Sabah MACC believed more arrests would be made soon.