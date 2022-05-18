Man falls to death while fleeing from police raid

TAWAU (May 18): A man died after he jumped from the first floor of a building while fleeing from a police raid on an entertainment premises in Jalan Chong Thien Vun here.

District police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the raid was carried out at 1.10am on Tuesday at the premises which was believed to have opened beyond the permitted business hours.

Four men and a woman aged 17 to 45 were held for entering and staying in the state without valid travel documents.

“A 23-year-old foreigner was found lying on the road with the body covered with blood at the back of the premises,” Jasmin said.

He was taken to the Tawau Hospital and was confirmed dead at 8.38am.

Electronic equipment were seized from the entertainment premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958 (Sabah No. 23 of 1958) and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

“A thorough investigation is being made into the death of the foreigner,” Jasmin said.